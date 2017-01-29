Trump Pulls Epic Move, Makes White House Website English ONLY… Libs Are Furious

The White House website has been undergoing a big overhaul since President Donald Trump officially took office on Friday, with much of the left-wing ideology put in place during the Obama era being scrubbed.

One effect of the revamping is the website currently offers English-language content only, with an option for a Spanish version giving visitors an error message explaining that “the page you’re looking for can’t be found,” the Washington Post reported

Many in the media are hyperventilating over the removal of a Spanish version of the White House website, a la the Martin Luther King bust, but it appears to be much ado about nothing.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during his first official press briefing on Monday that the Spanish site would likely return soon, according to The Post.

“We hit the ground running on Day One. There was a lot of work to do, and we had done a lot of work on the website to make sure that we were prepared to get as much information up as fast as possible,” Spicer said.

“We are continuing to build out the website both in the issue areas and in that area. But we’ve got the IT folks working overtime to continue to get all of that up to speed. Trust me, it’s going to take a little bit more time, but we’re working piece by piece to get that done.”

Now back to making America great again.