Trump Protestors Blocking The Roads Just Learned The Devastating Consequences They Could Face

Republican state Rep. Keith Kempenich introduced HB 1203. “It’s shifting the burden of proof from the motor vehicle driver to the pedestrian,” he said. “They’re not there for the protesters. They’re (the protesters) intentionally putting themselves in danger.”

Liberals claiming it would make it legal to kill protesters by driving over them intentionally. But the law would only protect drivers who inadvertently hit someone. A driver who plows through a line of protesters on purpose, or hits a non-protesting pedestrian, will not be protected.

“If you stay off the roadway, this would never be an issue,” Kempenich said. “Those motorists are going about the lawful, legal exercise of their right to drive down the road… Those people didn’t ask to be in this. This bill puts the onus on somebody who’s made a conscious decision to put themselves (sic) in harm’s way. You can protest all you want, but you can’t protest up on a roadway. It’s dangerous for everybody.”