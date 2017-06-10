Trump Protesters Blocks Road In Rage, Watch What The Driver Does Next [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, anti-Trump liberals took to the streets of St. Louis to protest against police officers. Once again, they ended up blocking traffic in a desperate attempt to make a point. But when one female protester attempted to use her body to stop a drive from continuing down the road, she found herself in a confrontation she didn’t expect.

When the frustrated driver tells her to get out of the street, the woman taunts him by wagging her finger at his windshield. That’s when the driver begins to move towards the woman slowly. Clearly, that only provoked her more. So the driver decided to proceed on the road as usual—and the woman learned that blocking traffic is not exactly the smartest idea.

The protests in St. Louis came in response to a suspect who was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with a SWAT team earlier that day. Members of SWAT were executing a search warrant for narcotics at around 11:30 am Wednesday when the suspect began shooting at them. That’s when they returned fire and killed the suspect, who had been identified as Isaiah Hammett, 21.

His family quickly came to his defense, calling the young boy “innocent.”

“He’s been taking care of his grandfather since he was 16 years old and he threw his grandfather on the floor and when he thought somebody was kicking in the door he didn’t know it was the police,” Hammett’s grandmother, Dawn Atwell, told reporters. “He went and took his grandfather and put him on the floor to be safe and then goes in there, and next thing you know, he’s dead.”

What do you think? Are you tired of police being demonized in these situations for simply doing their job?