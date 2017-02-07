Trump Protesters Blocked An Ambulance From Getting To The Hospital, Look What Happened Immediately After

For the past month, liberals have taken to the streets to protest President Trump and pretty much every single thing he does. On Saturday, one of these road-blocking protests ended up blocking an ambulance and putting its patient in further jeopardy.

According to Lifezette, around 200 protesters blocked traffic on route 34 on Saturday, carrying a banner reading: “No Ban, No Wall, New Haven.” Police reports indicate that the protesters “obstructed an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient.”

“Due to this delay, ambulance personnel were required to perform an emergency medical procedure in the ambulance instead of at the hospital,” the report added, according to the source. At least one protester reportedly refused to move even when officers asked him to let the ambulance through.

“The officers tried to guide him out of the way,” Shift Commander Lt. Sam Brown commented. “He pushed an officer, trying to get back.”

The man was one of at least three protesters arrested at the scene. The condition of the patient in the ambulance is unknown.

What do you think? Is this taking things way too far?