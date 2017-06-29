Trump Points At CNN Camera After It Shuts Off, Watch What Happens Immediately Next [WATCH]

On Wednesday, during a campaign-style rally in Iowa, President Donald Trump trashed the media for refusing to cover his administration fairly. As soon as he mentioned “CNN,” the crowd started booing emphatically.

Trump then pointed to the cameras that were airing his rally and made a joke about CNN cutting their feed to censor the criticism.

“Hey, their camera just went off,” Trump said.”It’s covered live, their camera just went off. I can’t imagine why.”

When he was done with CNN, Trump moved on to NBC News, accusing a person at the network of speculating that rainy weather may have contributed to Republican Karen Handel’s victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s special election.

“But they had these beautiful studios, and if Karen Handel had lost … they would have been there for weeks talking about, this would’ve been the greatest defeat in the history of American politics,” Trump said.

“When she won … then they said, ‘we switch!’ — to another program. It was so short,” Trump added. “They couldn’t get out of there fast enough.”

It looks like Trump does not intend to back down anytime soon.