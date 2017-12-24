Trump Phones McCain’s Wife As He Was Hospitalized For A Totally Unexpected Reason

President Trump called to check on Senator John McCain’s condition with his wife, Cindy McCain, Friday afternoon by telephone. Senator McCain, 81, has been battling brain cancer for months now and has been hospitalized this week on Wednesday.

“Senator McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy,” his office said. “As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible.”

Despite the hospitalization of the Arizona Senator, McCain’s Republican colleagues expressed optimism that he will be able to make the expected votes on the tax overhaul next week. Senators must be physically present on the Senate floor to cast votes.

“Of course we all wish for Sen. McCain to have a great health for as long as possible,” Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Friday on Fox News. “My sense is that everybody’s made a commitment to be there next week. And we will certainly be able to have the vote. Our prayers go to him and his family.”

Republicans, who own a 52-48 majority in the Senate, can only afford to lose two votes if they expect to continue to push through legislation. Vice President Mike Pence would have to break a tie in that case.

McCain isn’t the only Republican Senator struggling with their health either, Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran had a procedure this week to remove a non-Melanoma lesion on his nose, his spokesman said.

It was a good move by Trump to check on the health of Senator McCain. The two haven’t always had the greatest relationship, but it’s times like this where you put aside differences and inquire about the health of an esteemed and respected colleague.