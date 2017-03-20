Trump Orders That His Motorcycles Stops, Immediately Gets Out And Does The Unthinkable [VIDEO]

The mainstream media is doing everything they can to make it look like Donald Trump is the least successful president of all time—they claim he only has his own best interests at heart. But what just happened in Palm Beach, FL tells a very different story.

According to reports from Freedom Daily, Trump was being driven t his Mar-a-Lago estate when he was greeted by hundreds of his supporters. In fact, so many people turned out to see him that Trump ordered his motorcade to stop. He took the time to get out of his car and personally greet the crowd.

Footage from the incident shows Americans shouting, “we love you” and waving American flags as Trump showed his appreciation for them.

What do you think? Do incidents like this reveal Trump’s true colors?