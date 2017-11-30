Trump May Have Helped NYC Jihadi Who Killed 8 People With Truck To Escape Death Sentence

The Uzbek immigrant who recently attack pedestrians on the street of New York City in a truck, is facing more charges as he pleads not guilty. His charges are being upgraded to murder in aid of a criminal enterprise.

In a 22-count indictment, prosecutors are going to argue that the Islamic State is a group involved in organized crime, and Sayfullo Saipov committed the act in the hopes that he would be accepted into the group.

The Paterson, New Jersey, man was charged with eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle resulting in death.

Each of the murder charges on their own, as well as the destruction of a motor vehicle resulting in a death carry a punishment of a potential death sentence, but the justice department still has work to do before the death penalty can be applied.

“As alleged in this indictment, Sayfullo Saipov murdered eight innocent people and injured many more in a calculated act of terrorism in the heart of one of our great cities,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement announcing the indictment. “People have a right to safety walking down a sidewalk or riding a bike, and we will not change our resolve to confront these threats both at home and abroad.”

Saipov is a disgusting and twisted man, he was very high and mighty right after the attack, saying he did it for Allah and would do it again, but now facing his punishment, he pleads not guilty, really sad and pathetic. Whether the jury comes back with life in prison or death sentence, I’m happy, as this man’s life needs to be over.