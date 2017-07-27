Trump Makes Terrible Announcement About His Son Barron [VIDEO]

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter for his poor judgment on the matters of alleged Russian Collusion. Trump used his 11-year-old son Barron to show just how out of hand things have truly become.

Trump joked that Democrats will continue going after his family members by having the fifth-grader on the witness stand next.

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump slammed Sessions for “weak” position he has taken in going after Hillary Clinton for similar accusations of collusion.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci addressed the issue as well when he said he has noticed a “tension” between the president and Sessions.

“I do know the president very well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship, that that’s public, then you’re probably right,” Scaramucci commented after he was asked if Trump will fire Sessions. “I don’t want to speak for the president on that because he’s a cabinet official, and I sort of think that has to be between the president of the United States and the cabinet official.”

What do you think about this?