Trump Makes Major Welfare Announcement… These Two Groups Are Done Forever

Earlier this month, President Trump announced his intention to take away food stamp eligibility for two core groups: felons and lottery winners.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNC) is re-opening the comment period for the proposed rule, which would implement four sections of the Agricultural Act of 2014, affecting eligibility, benefits and program administration requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Section 4008 prohibits anyone convicted of Federal aggravated sexual abuse, murder, sexual exploitation and abuse of children, sexual assault, or similar State laws, and who are also not in compliance with the terms of their sentence or parole or are a fleeing felon, from receiving SNAP benefits. Section 4009 prohibits households containing a member with substantial lottery and gambling winnings from receiving SNAP benefits until the household meets the allowable financial resources and income eligibility requirements of the program.

These changes have been a wake-up call to the millions enjoying a free ride at the cost of American taxpayers. From eliminating free phones to requiring drug tests before benefits, the new rules are pushing those who have been abusing the system out.