Trump Leaves WH Without Notice, Flies Straight To His Destination And Stuns Everyone [LOOK]

Trump surprised everybody yesterday when he left the White House on an unannounced trip Walter Reed Hospital to visit wounded warriors for the holidays and “wish them a Merry Christmas.”

It has been a busy few weeks for the President, and his schedule for this week was mostly clear, which reporters thought was going to be used to orchestrate the passing of the GOP tax bill.

Walter Reed hospital is the United States largest military hospital and the first stop for wounded American soldiers coming home from overseas.

Although the timing of the visit is surprising, the fact that Trump is taking time out of his day to visit service members should be of no surprise as he has left the White House on numerous occasions to visit wounded service members.

According to the White House Press Pool, here is what happened when Trump greeted wounded armed service members:

Pool escorted into Walter Reed’s USO Warrior & Family Center at 3:27, where a Christmas tree was decorated, the phrase “Merry Christmas” was strewn out across the wall in festive letters and gingerbread houses were on display near a window. About a dozen individuals were seated at tables as individuals in uniform stood nearby awaiting POTUS. At least two individuals were in wheelchairs and one was wearing a white eyepatch.

POTUS entered at 3:53 and had a brief exchange with a woman in uniform, then moved to a table with a woman in a black beret and a man in a wheelchair. After shaking their hands, he seated himself and listened intently to their words. A request for a photo with an iPhone was granted.

Trump is a good man who respects those who put their lives on the line for this country and works to improve the lives of all American service men and women.