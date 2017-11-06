Trump Lands In Japan, What He Does Next Deserves To Be Applauded

U.S. president Donald Trump reiterated the tough rhetoric he has been preaching against North Korea on Sunday in Japan. He stated that the U.S. and it’s allies are dedicated to preserving freedom, and that no dictator should underestimate the resolve of the U.S.

Trump is just kicking off a 12 day Asia trip in which he will be attempting to present a united front with Japan against North Korea. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump will be discussing Nuclear testing by North Korea in the region as well as other related topics.

Trump mentioned to reported en route to Asia while on Air Force One that discussions would be centered around North Korea and also trade, which he added had been “badly handled” for years in the region.

Trump has ruffled the feathers of some of his allies with provocative talk of how he will “totally destroy” North Korea if it directly threatens the U.S. and his dismissive language towards Kim Jong Un, calling him a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.

A top Trump aid said that Trumps main message to Asian leaders is that time is running out to deal with the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

As soon as Trump landed in Japan, he addressed thousands of camouflaged U.S. and Japanese troops at Yokota Air Base, just west of Tokyo, and talked about how dangerous it would be for North Korea to underestimate the U.S.

“Every once in a while, in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?” said Trump, who wore a bomber jacket as he addressed the troops.

“We will never yield, never waver and never falter in defense of our freedom,” Trump said.

This is what Trump was elected for, strong leadership in the face of adversity, if he made one thing clear in his trip to Asia thus far, it’s not to take the U.S. lightly.