Trump Keeps His Promise, Look What He Just Did To The White House

On Sunday, visitors passing by the White House say a dark blue tint covering the building. As has been done on other important days of the year, lights projected a different color onto the historic walls as a symbol. Though President Donald Trump has been a vocal supporter of law enforcement, he didn’t go “blue” in honor police. Instead, he was honoring World Autism Awareness Day.

“I call upon all Americans to learn more about the signs of autism to improve early diagnosis, understand the challenges faced by those with autism spectrum disorders, and to do what they can to support individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families,” Trump said on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Trump was keeping a promise to the late wife of his friend Bob Wright. Wright is the former president and CEO of NBC. In 2005, he and his wife Suzanne co-founded the non-profit Autism Speaks. The pair were the grandparents of a child with autism and were passionate about raising funds for research and awareness.

Suzanne Wright died in 2016. According to Spicer, Trump had promised her that he would illuminate the White House blue if he ever won the election.

The “Light It Up Blue” began seven years ago, but this is the first time the White House has participated.