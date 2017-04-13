Trump Just Took A Massive Move To Arrest Hillary… Justice Will Be Served

Throughout the presidential election, Donald Trump promised that he would appoint a special prosecutor to put Hillary Clinton on trial for her many crimes. In an interview on Wednesday, he addressed these claims, noting that Clinton would be facing a criminal trial if it hadn’t been for the actions of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump reportedly told Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo that Comey ‘saved Clinton’ by choosing not to prosecute her for mishandling classified documents as Secretary of State.

“Don’t forget when Jim Comey came out, he saved Hillary Clinton,” Trump commented. “People don’t realize that. He saved her life. Because I call it ‘Comey won.’ And I joke about it a little bit. When he was reading those charges, she was guilty of every charge. And then he said she was essentially ok.”

Trump was referring to a press conference Comey had in July of last year, where he listed off Clinton’s “reckless” improprieties, only to announce that he ultimately wouldn’t be taking her to court.

“But you know, I have confidence in him,” Trump said of Comey. “We’ll see what happens. It’s going to be interesting. I want to give everybody a good fair chance. Director Comey was very, very good to Hillary Clinton. That I can tell you. If he weren’t, she would be going to trial.”