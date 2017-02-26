Trump Just Did Something For Our Military The Obama Would Never Do

With Donald Trump officially in office, many military branches are drafting plans of expansion to improve the military that was “depleted.” Trump has promised to rebuild the fighting force.

“Our country will never have had a military like the military we’re about to build and rebuild,” Trump said at last week’s press conference. “It won’t be depleted for long.”

The president made rebuilding the military a crucial part of his campaign. His intentions were made very clear when he selected Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser. McMaster has been very vocal about the declining state of the U.S. Army.

“We are outranged and outgunned by many potential adversaries … [and] our army in the future risks being too small to secure the nation,” McMaster told a Senate Armed Services subcommittee last year.

There is no doubt he will be an advocate for giving our Armed Forces the resources they deserve.