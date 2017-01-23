Look What Trump Just Pulled Off On His First Day… Legendary

BREAKING: Donald Trump has been in office for just one day and he’s already getting right to work. He has already signed his first executive orders as Commander in Chief.

Via the Daily Mail: He christened the Resolute Desk by signing an order to confirm General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and another order to ‘ease the burden of Obamacare’.

He has already made changes to the Oval Office decor, swapping its formerly crimson drapes for gold curtains and putting back in its former place a bust of former British prime minister Winston Churchill. Later, he attended three inaugural balls with the first lady before spending his first night at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.