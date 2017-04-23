Trump Just Did Something Amazing For Americans Everywhere

While on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised Americans that he would cut taxes in this country in ways we have never seen before. Now, just three months into his presidency, he is already putting his words into action.

According to The Hill, Trump has already saved taxpayers $86 billion in regulatory costs during his first three months in the White House. The information was revealed by the American Action Forum (AAF), who credited Trump’s rollback of several Obama-era regulations. The regulations were overturned using the Congressional Review Act (CRA).The CRA allows lawmakers to overturn recent rules they disapprove of with a simple majority in congress.

The measures reduced include the Education Department’s school accountability standards, the Environmental Protection Agency’s waters of the United States rule and the “blacklisting” rule for government contractors.

“Just as there are fiscal costs for new significant rules, there can be savings from repealing old rules through comprehensive regulatory reform,” Sam Batkins, director of regulatory policy at the AAF, told reporters.

What do you think? Is Trump a true man of action?