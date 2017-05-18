Trump Just Silenced Michelle Obama

As First Lady, Michelle Obama touted herself as a warrior for women. She spent hundreds of thousands of tax dollars traveling around the world under the guise of ‘helping young girls.’ Now, just four months into his presidency, Donald Trump is already doing more for women than Michelle ever did.

According to USA Today, Trump played a huge role in convincing an ISIS-affiliated group to release 82 women who had been held captive for years.

The girls were abducted from a school in the town of Chibok in April 2014. Though terrorists are still holding 100 women hostage, many of them have been released thanks to Trump’s efforts.

“Our hopes and expectations are high as we look forward to this news being true and confirmed,” Sesugh Akume, a spokesman for the Bring Back Our Girls group, told reporters.

While enslaved, many of the girls were forced to marry their captives and have their children. Michelle had been working for years to get the girls released, but her efforts largely failed.