Trump Just Signed A New Law That Requires Welfare Recipients To…

Under President Barack Obama, states were not permitted to test welfare applicants for drugs unless they were applying for a job that already had mandatory drug testing. While we can all agree that we should help those who are unable to help themselves, facilitating an able-bodied citizen’s drug habit is ludicrous. Fortunately, President Donald Trump is putting a change to that.

The Republican-backed Congress is more likely than ever to pass common-sense legislation requiring mandatory drug test than when they were under the control of House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

As Conservative Tribune reports, it is still not immediately clear when Trump intends to sign the bill into law, but the White House can confirm that he is expected to sign it.

Of course, Democrats are pushing back on the matter—claiming that this is an attack from Republicans on the poor. But do they really expect us to hand over our hard earned tax dollars to those who only attend to abuse it?