Trump Just Sent Obama Loving Welfare Queens A Brutal Wakeup Call, It’s Time For A Reality Check

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama allowed millions of able-bodied people to go on welfare and live off the hard-earned dollars of American taxpayers. Fortunately, President Donald Trump is determined to turn things around.

With the help of Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Kevin Brady, President Trump has just signed legislation allowing states to drug test a larger portion of unemployment and welfare applicants.

“Under the previous administration, the Department of Labor undermined the ability of states to conduct drug testing in their programs as permitted by Congress,” Cruz wrote in an official statement. “This rule was yet another example of executive overreach by the Obama administration, and I commend President Trump for signing this resolution into law.”

Brady also applauded the new measure.

“After five years of battling with the Obama Department of Labor, states like Texas will now be allowed to drug test folks on unemployment to ensure they are job-ready from day one,” he wrote. “This is a win for families, workers, job creators, and local economies.”

What do you think? Do you support President Trump and this bill?