Trump Was Just Seen Doing Something Obama Would Never Do

President Donald Trump is known for being many things, but topping that list are his roles as a businessman and a family man. Last weekend, reporters spotted Trump walking across the White House lawn with his grandchildren ahead of a weekend trip to Florida.

The liberal media likes to portray Trump as a monster, but the fact of the matter is he has a big heart. His family has openly endorsed him and they have been more involved in his campaign and presidency than we have ever seen before.

What do you think? Do you support Donald Trump?