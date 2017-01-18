Trump Just Did For The Navy What No President In The Last 50 Years Has Done… This HUUUUGE

According to recent reports, in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s demand for more ships, the Navy is proposing the biggest shipbuilding project since the end of the Cold War. The Navy’s 255-ship proposal is even larger than what Trump had originally asked for on the campaign trail and provides a boost to shipyards that have struggled significantly because of budget caps.

“Whether Congress and the government can actually fund it, is a whole other ball game,” Richard Nolan, president of Maine’s Bath Iron Works largest union, commented.

To make the Navy’s lofty goal a reality would require an additional $5 billion to $5.5 billion in annual spending in the 30-year-projection. The request calls for another 47 ships to be added in Virginia, 16 large surface warships to be built in Maine and Mississippi, and 18 attack submarines to be built in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

There is no question that the increase would be good for national security, but it would also benefit sailors and the ships themselves.

“Russia and China are going to continue to build up their navies,” Matthew Paxton, president of the Shipbuilders Council of America, told reporters. “The complexities aren’t going to get any easier. The Navy, more than any of the services, is our forward presence. We’re going to need this Navy.”

The key to the plan is finding a way to increase Navy shipbuilding to achieve defense and economic gains “in a fiscally responsible way that does not pass the bill along to our children,” Sen. Angus King of Maine, a member of the Armed Services Committee, told reporters.

Some argue the plan isn’t realistic unless the administration is willing to take the budget “to levels we’ve never seen.” But investors seem to be betting on more ships.

What do you think? Do you support the Navy’s plan?