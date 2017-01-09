Trump Just Made The Best Announcement Yet About The Inauguration

It is no secret that many A-list celebrities have refused to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, fearing that any association with our future president will irreparably damage their careers in liberal holiday. Unfortunately for these performers, the world is moving on without them. Trump has just announced his official performer line up, and it’s awesome.

Trump was quick to respond to the celebrities who shunned him with this tweet: “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tix to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Though Trump’s inauguration will certainly look different than those before him, his organization is faring just fine without a pop concert.

“This is not Woodstock. It’s not a summer jam. It’s not a concert,” Boris Epshteyn, Director of Communications for the Inaugural Committee, said of the event.

Here are the artists set to perform next week:

Talladega Marching Tornadoes

The Rockettes

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Jackie Evancho