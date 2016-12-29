Trump Just Did What All The Liberals Said Was Impossible… It’s Happening

On Wednesday, president-elect Donald Trump announced the addition of roughly 8,000 new jobs for Americans, including 5,000 that telecommunications giant Sprint has promised to bring from “all around the world.”

“They’re coming back to the United States, which is a nice change,” Trump said, noting that the other 3,000 jobs will come from a new company called One Web.

A good portion of Trump’s campaign was promising to return jobs to the United States that American companies had moved overseas, in search of cheaper labor. Last month, he announced that Carrier would be keeping roughly 1,000 jobs in Indiana. Trump had spent months criticizing the air-conditioning corporation for plans to move the jobs to Mexico.

Speaking from his Mar a Largo estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he had a “nice” and “general” conversation earlier in the day with President Obama. Last week, Trump opposed the Obama administration’s decision to allow the United Nations to pass a resolution condemning Israel for building more settlements in West Bank.

Trump said that the United Nations “has tremendous potential but is not living up to itself” adding that John Kerry’s speech earlier in the day “spoke ofr itself.”

What do you think? Are you ready for Trump to be in the White House?