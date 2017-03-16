Trump Just Got The Best News Of His Presidency Just 45 Days In

Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to bring jobs back into our country. Americans had faith in his experience as a businessman and were optimistic that he could create jobs and introduce policies that could help business thrive.

Needless to say, he is already exceeding expectations.

President Trump has convinced companies like Carrier, Ford, GM, ExxonMobil, IBM, Apple, and others to invest billions of dollars in the U.S. economy, causing the stock market to boom.

“U.S. private sector job creation surging with nearly 300K created last month,” he tweeted. “Much more than expected!”

That number beats experts’ expectations by more than 100,000.

