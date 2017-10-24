Trump has just given the ultimate alert status to air force that had not been seen since cold war. It’s happening… Do you feel safe with Trump being the Commander In Chief?

The U.S. war machine is getting ready, as America’s strategic nuclear bombers are on 24-hours alert, to counter potential threats according to a report from Defense One.

The preparations for the bombers are taking place at Barksdale Air Force Base, the new headquarters for Global Strike Command, is set to have a multitude of nuclear armed B-52 bombers ready to respond to any threat. The last time a 24-hour alert was placed on our nuclear bombers was the cold war in 1991.

Neither General John Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, or General Lori Robinson, head of U.S. Northern Command, has ordered the shift, but expectations are that such an order will be placed in the very near future, so steps are being taken now.

“The world is a dangerous place and we’ve got folks that are talking openly about use of nuclear weapons,” General David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, said in an interview during his tour of Barksdale and other related bases, according to Defense One.

“It’s no longer a bipolar world where it’s just us and the Soviet Union. We’ve got other players out there who have nuclear capability. It’s never been more important to make sure that we get this mission right,” he added.

The most obvious nuclear threat to the United States is the rouge state North Korea. North Korea has twice successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S.. On top of that, North Korea has a nuclear arsenal that is growing in size, and they are threatening to use it on the U.S.

“Our job is options,” Goldfein said, “We provide best military advice and options for the commander and chief and the secretary of defense. Should the STRATCOM commander require or the NORTHCOM commander require us to [be on] a higher state of readiness to defend the homeland, then we have to have a place to put those forces.”