Trump Just Did What Every President Before Him Was Too Scared To Do… Christians Everywhere Will Be Proud

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will be unlike any we have seen before. Christians everywhere are applauding the latest announcement from the inauguration committee—six prominent religious figures will speak at the event—including Franklin Graham.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will reportedly start the ceremony, followed with reads and invocations from pastor Paula White and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

Franklin Graham was an early supporter of Trump.

“I don’t have any scientific information, I don’t have a stack of emails to read to you,” Graham recently said. “But I have an opinion. I believe it was God. God showed up. He answered the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people across this land who have been praying for this country.”

Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, also commented on the faith leaders who will be appearing at the ceremony.

“Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have paid tribute to the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people,” Barrack commented. “I am pleased to announce that a diverse set of faith leaders will offer readings and prayers at the swearing-in of President-elect Trump and honor the vital role religious faith plays in our multicultural, vibrant nation.”

What do you think of Trump’s line-up?