Trump Just Delivered The Worst News To Welfare Leeches They Have Ever Received, Watch What Happened Next

In his eight years as president, Barack Obama absent-mindedly allowed millions of Americans to go on welfare and freeload off of

hardworking American taxpayers. Now, those welfare abusers are learning that their free rides will soon be over.

This week, Trump released a budget proposal that includes provisions requiring able-bodied people to actually work in order to

receive benefits. The Office of Management and Budget stated that the work requirement in the president’s budget will save

America $190 billion over the next ten years. This is just one step in a greater plan to change the way we treat welfare as a

country.

“We must reform our welfare system so that it does not discourage able-bodied adults from working, which takes away scarce

resources from those in real need,” Trump wrote in his letter to Congress. “Work must be the center of our social policy.”

Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, made it clear this week that people need to get a job to be eligible for benefits.

If you’re on food stamps and you’re able-bodied, then we need you to go to work,” he said.