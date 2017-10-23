Trump just admitted “wacky” democrat Frederica Wilson was a gift for the GOP and wants her to continue.

On Sunday, Trump took a shot at Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) reigniting the feud with the Florida Democrat over the phone call to the fallen soldier.

“Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems,” Trump tweeted.

“You watch her in action & vote R!”

Trump used the same word “wacky” to describe the Democrat in a tweet on Saturday. He said he hopes that the “fake news media” would continue to do stories on Wilson, he is claims is “killing the democratic party.” Trumps comments came after Wilson last week, misrepresented what Trump said on a phone call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger.

Wilson claims to know the content of the phone call because she was in the car with the family while they answered the phone. She claims Trump said to the widow that he “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens it hurts anyway.”

Trump has adamantly denied Wilsons account of the phone call, claiming she is lying about what he said after “secretly” listening in.

White House chief of staff John Kelley gave an emotional press conference last week in which he said he was “stunned” but the negative assertions made by Wilson.

“I would have thought that was sacred,” Kelly said.

Trump spurred controversy when he made the claim last week that Obama and other past presidents didn’t call the families of fallen soldiers at all during this time in office. Former aids to Obama have come to his defense on the issue.

This is very petty by Rep. Wilson, and a low blow against the president, for basically eavesdropping on a conversation that she was not apart of, and then telling the public her version of the story as fact.