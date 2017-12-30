Trump Issues Genius Ultimatum At DREAMers, They Are Out Of Their Mind

Trump has said there is no way he will protect the Dreamers from deportation without any sort of a wall in place. Trump has long felt that the wall is necessary to stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigration from Mexico and other latino countries to the south.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Friday: “The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc.”

He added: “We must protect our Country at all cost!”

While immigration was one of the first things Trump wanted to tackle, it has been pushed back to 2018. Democrats want legislation to award free citizenship to the Dreamers, or children of illegal immigrants who were brought to this country at very young ages, and who grew up in this country while not citizens.

Mr. Trump also told The New York Times in a wide-ranging interview at his club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach that no wall means no plan for Dreamers.

“Look, I wouldn’t do a DACA plan without a wall. Because we need it. We see the drugs pouring into the country, we need the wall,” the president said.

Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona said that DACA could potentially be fixed while also improving border security.

We can fix DACA in a way that beefs up border security, stops chain migration for the DREAMers, and addresses the unfairness of the diversity lottery. If POTUS wants to protect these kids, we want to help him keep that promise. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 29, 2017

While there is significant sympathy from both sides of the political spectrum for the Dreamers, Trump is very adamant of this wall, and it seems like if the Dreamers want chance of legislation to protect them, a wall must go up.

Immigration will be one of the first things on the docket to take care of in 2018 as this Dreamers issue heats up, maybe finally we can get that Trump wall we have been promised.