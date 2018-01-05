Trump Is Invited In Press Briefing Room, Gets Every Reporter Completely Mad At Him

Something Sarah Sanders will sometimes do in her press briefings to mix things up is she will bring in a speaker, typically a member of the administration, who is pushing an agenda item that week, to address the press.

With all the chaos surrounding the White House in the past few days, the press room was anxious to see who Sanders brought in as a speaker. The TV’s behind Sanders then turned on and President Trump was on screen talking about the recent GOP tax bill victory.

The president said in part:

The historic tax cut I signed into law just two weeks ago before Christmas is already delivering major economic gains. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are seeing larger paychecks, bigger bonuses, higher pension contribution, and it is all because of the tax cuts and a tax reform, and I want to thank all of the companies that work so hard to do it. Workers at AT&T, Bank of America, Comcast, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and many other companies are receiving bonuses of $1000 or more. Aflac, others are investing more in employees 401(k)s. CBS announced that it will hire 3000 new workers. Boeing and another great company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in employee trading and infrastructure. More than 60 companies have announced they are raising wages, including many that have voluntarily raised with their minimum wage to $15 per hour, and I mean, they did that voluntarily, which many politicians said could only be achieved by a government mandate.

Sanders followed by saying “Thank you Mr. President. As I said, this is only the beginning, we are excited to see the economic growth and optimism continued to soar in 2018,” and opened up the floor for questions.

Every reporter then proceeded to groan on twitter about how Trump appeared on video conference instead of walking over from his office. The media is shifting the attention off everything Trump said about his successful 2017 campaign and instead pointing out something outside of politics that doesn’t matter, it’s very classic of the liberal media.