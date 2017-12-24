Trump Humiliates Obama: Tax Reform Effect Is Way Bigger Than Expected

It seems as if Trump is having a little bit of global impact with some of his policies. After the signing of the new Tax Bill, Australia’s treasurer said that if Australia doesn’t make a change in their own Tax Code, they could be facing problems.

According to The Guardian:

He has seized on Trump’s tax cuts, overhauling his justification for his proposed $65bn tax cuts to say they are now necessary not because they will add 1% Australia’s GDP growth, but because they will offset a damaging 1% hit to GDP that will supposedly flow from the huge tax cuts in the US without Australia responding.

He said Treasury analysis, which was handed to the government this week but not released publicly, has pointed out that Australia may experience a significant recessionary impact and a potential downgrade in revenues if it does not lower its corporate tax rate from 30% to 25% in coming years, in response to Trump’s cuts.

The Treasury analysis, which was given to Morrison’s office, was also given to the Australian, which wrote a story warning that Australia could be “marooned” with one of the highest company tax rates in the world.

Morrison is quoted in the story as saying: “The Trump tax cuts are coming. If we fail to respond, they will take Australian jobs, investment and wages with them.

“Bill Shorten’s refusal to support the government to reduce taxes and support Australian businesses to be competitive will send jobs, higher wages and growth offshore.”

Morrison organised a press conference on Thursday so he could call on Labor to support his tax cuts for the good of the country.

It seems that with Trump at the helm, America is once again starting to set policy first that the rest of the developed world responds to.