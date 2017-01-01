Trump Humiliates Obama With Epic Move For His Inauguration

When Barack Obama became president in 2009, he threw himself quite a lavish inauguration parade. It lasted for more than two hours, after which Obama attended a whopping 10 balls in his honor. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is planning something less egregious for his big day.

According to Daily Mail, Trump is cutting down the length of his parade to just one hour so he can focus on getting “some work done” before he attends inauguration balls. Trump will only be attending three balls on the night of his inauguration.

“This is going to be a shorter parade, an hour to hour and a half or so, so he can go to work,” said Alex Stroman, a spokesman for the inauguration committee. “That’s what the American people elected him to do.”

This is just one of several of Trump’s efforts to do away with old White House traditions that have turned into an abuse of American resources. In the days before the inauguration, Trump will attend a few dinners held in his honor with Vice President Mike Pence. He will also have several events celebrating the American people, as he does not want the focus on this to be only on himself.

Instead, Trump has his eyes set on unifying our country and making it a better place for the American people.