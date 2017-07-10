Trump Holds Nothing Back Against Mexican President, Drops Bombshell Right In His Lap About The Wall

At the G20 Summit in Germany, President Donald Trump met with Mexican President Enrique Nieto. The two leaders have been at odds when it comes to the border wall and who will be responsible for footing the bill.

“Mr. Trump, do you still want Mexico to pay for the wall?” a reporter asked Trump, as he sat right next to Nieto.

“Absolutely,” Trump responded bluntly.

On Friday, Trump also called Nieto a “friend.” Nieto agreed, saying he hopes to continue a “flowing dialogue.”

Just last month, Trump said he is looking for alternatives to save money, like building the wall out of solar panels.