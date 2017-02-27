Trump Hit With Terrible News… Please Show Your Support

Donald Trump’s administration was targeted once against last week when a State Department memo was leaked to The Washington Post. The memo in question spotlighted the threat of leaks by department employees—ironic to say the least.

The memo was written by acting State Department legal adviser Richard Visek. It was intended for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Visek explained Tillerson’s authority to protect certain privileged information.

“When such information is leaked … it chills the willingness of senior government officials to seek robust and candid advice, which ultimately is to the detriment of informed policymaking and the reputation of the institution from which the leak emanated,” the memo reads.

It goes on to argue that leaks from the State Department could potentially interfere with department officials’ ability to participate in policy discussions if they earn a reputation for not being able to keep information private.

“If the Department is going to be able to influence policy deliberations, we need to have a reputation for engaging responsibly in those deliberations,” the memo added.

Trump has already been trying to plug the leaks in his administration. He has criticized journalists for being more concerned with what’s in the leaks rather than how they are being leaked.

“The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal with N.Korea etc?” Trump tweeted earlier this month.