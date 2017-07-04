Trump Heard What They Were Going To Do To Charlie Gard, So Immediately Does The Unthinkable

President Trump may take a lot of heat for his use of social media, but this weekend he used his influence to help #CharlieGard.

“If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so,” he tweeted yesterday morning.

The tweet helps to build up pressure on those who are keeping the boy from his parents and a possible treatment from his deadly disease. The Pope also came out this weekend and tweeted in support of the boy.

“To defend human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a duty of love that God entrusts to all,” Pope Francis tweeted at the end of June.

The Pope’s tweet and statement in support of the Gard family was a breath of fresh air after the statement last week from his Pontifical Academy. We hope he has enough influence to change the fate of Charlie Gard. It appears President Trump is more than willing to help in any way he can.

“The President is just trying to be helpful if at all possible,” Helen Ferre, Director of Media Affairs at the White House commented.