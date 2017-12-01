Trump-hating Media Claim WH Christmas Decorations Are As Creepy As A Scene From “The Shining”

The Trump-hating liberal media will find just about anything to be upset about, guess what it is this time? Christmas decorations. Apparently the gorgeous White House Christmas decorations that Melania Trump unveiled recently are “creepy” and reminiscent of “the shinning.”

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

What’s not to like? According to HuffPost, the “Spooky White House Christmas Chamber Is Creeping Everyone The Heck Out.” “One chamber in particular is getting attention online for all the wrong reasons. It’s a twig-lined hallway that’s being compared to everything from ‘The Shining’ to ‘The Blair Witch Project,'” HuffPo wrote.

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

Speaking of overactive imaginations, “Melania Trump decks the halls with dead branches, spine-chilling wails of the damned,” according to the AV Club. “The holiday in question, in case you were checking your calendars, is Christmas, which in Melania Trump’s mind apparently conjures up the naked terror of running through a dark forest, alone, pursued by wraithlike shadows and the grasping claws of brittle, dead branches, the only sound the cackling of the ancient witch who will grant your wish to be rich and famous with a designer wardrobe and a gold-plated toilet… for a price,” they opined.

Elle magazine covered the story with a mocking tone: “The Theme for the White House Christmas Decorations Is Fear!” “This year, guests of the White House can have the perfect holiday experience of racing, screaming, through the halls of power before paying to leave. Nothing says Christmas like echoing cries of terror!” Elle complained.

There people need to get a life if they have this much time to comment on the Christmas decorations in the White House.

The Washington Post felt the need to slam “the odd assortment of books that make up the White House Christmas book tree.”