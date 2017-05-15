Trump Hands Colbert Is Exactly What He Had Coming After Making Vile Joke

Earlier this month, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert came under fire for making a homophobic joke about President Donald Trump. Now, the Commander in Chief is firing back in a major way.

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert—there’s nothing funny about what he says,” Trump said in a recent interview. “And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him.”

“The guy was dying,” Trump continued. “By the way, they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show…But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated, it was high—highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

Trump’s comments are in response to a rant in which Colbert said the president is “turning into a real prick-tator” and said that his “mouth is only good for being Vladimir Putin’s c***holster.”

What do you think of Trump’s response?