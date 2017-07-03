Trump Hand Delivers The Worst News Of Michelle Obama’s Life

There is nothing Michelle Obama has been more proud of than her “progress” in the area of nutrition as First Lady. That’s why it comes as a major blow that Donald Trump’s Food and Drug Administration has just put her efforts on hold.

According to reports, the FDA just announced an indefinite delay in the launch of Nutrition Fact labels that were intended to help Americans make healthier choices. The labels were championed by Michelle, and were designed to include a special line for “added sugars” and emphasize calorie content in large, bold text.

The new labels were scheduled to roll out in July of next year, but have been pushed back indefinitely.

“After careful consideration, the FDA determined that additional time would provide manufacturers covered by the rule with necessary guidance from FDA, and would help them be able to complete and print updated nutrition facts panels,” the FDA said in a statement.

