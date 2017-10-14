Trump “Grew Angry” After Learning What Changes State And Local Tax Repeal Would Really Do

As President Trump’s tax reform nears finalization, months after the White House proposed ending a tax break for people in high tax states – Trump grew angry when he discovered that the change could hurt some middle income tax payers.

The new information was not made clear to Trump prior, and he had some reservations about the proposal. The president felt so strongly about this information that he suggested “we’ll be adjusting the tax-overhaul framework.” It is not clear how this can pan out for for citizens in the high and middle class tax bracket, but our President is hard at work to satisfy all parties as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn said Thursday morning that the president “is not rethinking his position on repealing the state and local tax deduction” contradicting what Trump himself said previously.

The White House seems to be divided on the issue. Trump has mentioned the innovative to present change to the current proposal while Cohn stated “the president is not rethinking his position on the state and local tax deduction, which allows households to deduct state and local taxes on their federal returns.” And refused to take further questions.

With the lack of help and miscommunication that is going on it is clear to see why President Trump is angry about the situation. According to Bloomberg : Roughly two dozen House Republicans are concerned about eliminating the deduction – and he can’t afford to lose too many more votes than that in the House.

While the repeal is estimated to generate about $1.3 trillion over 10 years, New York Republican Representative Chris Collins had this to say: “And he’s left it to others for the details of how we get there” and “how we pay for it,”

Many republicans are confused about our President’s reaction to the details of the tax repeal, has Trump lost it here? More will be discovered as proposal becomes finalized.