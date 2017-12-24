When Trump Got Off Air Force One, He Couldn’t Resist Showing The World A Fan’s Sign Sending A Clear Message To Haters [LOOK]

Trump just landed in Florida, starting his holiday vacation and on a pretty impressive win streak. With the successful signing of the Tax Bill and markets preforming outstanding this year, Trump is fresh off a solid first year.

Trump descended from Air Force One to a cheering crowd as he looked on and fist pumped in celebration. Trump approached the crowd and mingled with supporters, he shook some hands, signed some autographs, and after talking to number of people, Trump noticed a sign that he picked out amongst the crowd. The sign that Trump picked out of the number that were there, was one that read “keep tweeting.”

While liberals and snowflakes will always find something about Trump’s language, or how he tweets to be offensive, it is a pretty awesome thing that our president is able to so freely communicate with the people he governs.

Unlike at any point in history, we have an unfiltered text feed straight from the president of the United States, the most important and powerful position in the world. We are privy to his everyday thoughts, feelings, interactions and while with Trump, a cutthroat businessman, it can be rough at times, it’s a pretty amazing thing, and it keep Americans connected.

Trump has been advised again and again to cut out the tweets and to drop the social media platform entirely, but he has refused. He is even winning over some of his biggest critics on the tweeting subject.

Yesterday morning Leader McConnell said of Trump’s twitter habits:

“With regards to the President’s tweeting habits, I haven’t been a fan until this week. I’m warming up to the tweets actually.”

Keep tweeting Trump, it is rare that we have a politician that is so raw and unfiltered, forget those who get offended at the drop of a hat, they wont be happy no matter what happens.