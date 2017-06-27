Trump Goes After Michelle Obama, He Will Not Let This Go Unnoticed

One of the ‘accomplishments’ Michelle Obama has been most proud of was the ‘progress’ she made in the area of nutrition and her efforts to combat obesity in America. That’s why it was quite the blow on Tuesday when Donald Trump’s Food and Drug Administration made a major announcement that threatens her legacy.

Last week, the FDA announced an indefinite delay in the launch of Nutrition Fact labels that were designed to help Americans eat more healthy. The labels added a special line for “added sugars” and emphasized the calorie content in large, bold text.

Though the labels were scheduled to roll out in July 2018, they have been pushed back indefinitely.

This is not the first change to Michelle’s program. The FDA previously pushed back rules that would require calorie counts on restaurant menus. A week later, Trump’s Department of Agriculture loosened the requirements of Michelle’s lunch plan.

“After careful consideration,” the FDA said in its latest announcement, “the FDA determined that additional time would provide manufacturers covered by the rule with necessary guidance from FDA, and would help them be able to complete and print updated nutrition facts panels.”

What do you think of the new announcement?