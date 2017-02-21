Trump Gives Obama’s Illegals A Brutal Wakeup Call… It’s All Over Now

According to recent reports, Donald Trump has been working on two new executive orders that could allow for any illegal immigrant living in the U.S. to be deported, whether or not they have committed a violent crime.

The drafts of the two memos recently leaked to the press, outlining a plan to greatly widen the scope of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Daily Mail reports. One of the orders directly gives ICE more discretion over who gets deported and makes it very clear that anyone in the United States illegally is subject to deportation.

The leaked memos are essentially instructions to ICE agents on how to implement two executive actions signed by Trump on January 25, designed to deter future migration and drive out illegal migrants from the United States. The first memo discussed internal immigration control and instructed agents to ignore Barack Obama’s sole focus on criminal illegals and recent arrivals. Instead, it asks agents to prioritize migrants who have been charged with crimes but not yet convicted. It also states that illegal immigrations should not be given rights under US privacy laws.

The second memo was intended for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, telling them to crack down on illegal migration at the border—giving them permission to hold migrants in detention until a determination is made in their case.

Both memos were approved by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly before they were leaked. They are waiting for final approval from the White House and will likely be distributed to agents early next week.

