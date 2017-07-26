Trump Gives Devastating Blow To Rosie O’Donnell, What She Does Next Really Shows How Pathetic She Is

For more than a year now, Rosie O’Donnell’s Twitter timeline has been filled with vile insults hurled at the Commander-in-Chief. President Trump and O’Donnell have been engaging in a decade long feud. This week, O’Donnell went after Trump for attempting to take the high road and put the nonsense to rest.

The feud reached a new low earlier this year when the comedian and actress attacked 11-year-old Barron Trump, suggesting that he had autism. First Lady Melania Trump threatened Rosie with a lawsuit in response. But that didn’t slow her down.

After months of being attacked, Trump finally decided he didn’t have time for Rosie’s disgusting comments. He decided to block her from engaging with him on Twitter.

awww @realdonaldtrump – i get it – its too tough to read the truth … poor baby – i understand don – u take care of u – friend #BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/EQxnZarnhE — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 24, 2017

Of course, O’Donnell made the slight big news, posting screenshots and encouraging her followers to continue to attack the President for her sake.

so lets all pee pee post to him

be creative #trumpPEEPEEtape — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 24, 2017

Some of her disgusting liberal followers even lamented that they had not been blocked yet.

O’Donnell gave them tips on how to truly get under the president’s skin. She even threatened to sue, piggybacking on a lawsuit that theorized that the American people have a right to see the president’s tweets on his personal account.

Clearly, Trump has bigger things to worry about than a failed comedian, but this liberal insanity is just getting annoying.