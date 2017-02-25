Trump Gives CNN Brutal Taste Of Their Own Medicine HAH!

CNN and other news outlets were blocked from attending an off-camera White House press briefing on Friday, sending First Amendment watchdogs into an outrage.

The decision was unprecedented and added fire to the already heated relationship between the Trump administration and the press. Also excluded from the conference was The New York Times, the Los Angeles Time, Politico, BuzzFeed, the BBC and the Guardian were also among those excluded from the meeting, which was held at Sean Spicer’s office in lieu of the daily televised briefing.

When the reporters attempted to enter Spicer’s office for the gaggle, they were told they could not attend because they were not on the list. Administration spokeswoman Sarah Sanders defended the move by saying the White house “had the pool there so everyone would be represented and get an update from us today.”

Four out of the five major television networks—NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox News—were invited to attend, while only CNN was blocked. Breitbart News, The Washington Times, and Once America News Network were also allowed in. CNN was quick to throw a tantrum.

“This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House,” CNN said in a statement. Several reporters decided in the moment to boycott the briefing because of how it was handled.

“They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources,” Trump said. “They just make them up when there are none.”

He also argued that reporters “shouldn’t be allowed” to use unnamed sources.