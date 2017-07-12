Trump Follows Through With His Promise In A Huge Way: You’ll Be Satisfied To See Who He Just Fired

Before he took office, Donald Trump promised to clean up the Department of Veteran Affairs, labeling it “the most incompetently run agency in the United States.” Now, just months into his presidency, he’s already following through with his promise in a major way.

Since Trump has been president, 548 VA employees have been fired, 200 have been suspended, and dozens more have been demoted. Those receiving disciplinary actions include senior leaders, nurses, police officers, and physicians. This is just the beginning of VA Secretary David Shulkin’s commitment to greater transparency.

Shulkin was appointed by Barack Obama but had become increasingly frustrated with the American Federation of Government Employees union and other groups by the end of his presidency. They seemed to be more concerned with incompetent employees getting a paycheck than hurting veterans.

“Just last week we were forced to take back an employee after they were convicted no more than three times for DWI and had served a 60-day jail sentence,” Shulkin said of operations. “Our accountability processes are clearly broken.”

Trump is clearly a man of his word and it’s refreshing to see him addressing these important issues. Do you agree?