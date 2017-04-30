Trump Finally Does It… Hillary Is Done

After her brutal loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton was probably hoping that her various criminal activities would be swept under the rug. But she’s not in the clear just yet.

According to The Daily Caller, a House Committee is seeking charges against the IT company that managed Clinton’s private email server. They have referred the matter to the Justice Department for obstruction of justice and making false statements.

The referral for Treve Suazo, the CEO of Platte River Networks, was issued by Texas Rep. Lamar Smith. Smith is the chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“With a new administration in place, I am hopeful that the Department of Justice will appropriately respond to the referral,” Smith said in a statement. “We cannot allow companies with valuable information to stonewall us in our oversight efforts.”

Platte River reportedly began managing Clinton’s email server in June 2013, just months after she left the State Department. Earlier this week, House aides said that the company “flatly refused” to honor two subpoenas for documents related to its investigation on Clinton’s server. Paul Combetta, a technician for the company, also allegedly received around 50 alerts about hacking attempts on Clinton’s server originating from overseas. Rather than address the issue, Combetta simply asked to be removed from the alert system. During the House hearing last September, Combetta pled the Fifth.

“Failure to comply with duly issued subpoenas and obstruction of a congressional investigation will not be tolerated,” Smith continued.

What do you think? Should those involved in helping Clinton dodge the law be held accountable?