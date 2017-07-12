Trump Finally Did It… George Soros Is Done

Hedge fund billionaire George Soros is infamous for donating millions to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign to advance his own globalist agendas. Many believe he is the financial backer responsible for the wave of anti-Trump protests that have erupted since Donald Trump was president. Now, Trump has sent a strong message to an organization backed by Soros.

According to reports, Trump appointed Lee Francis Cissna to run the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Following his decision, Soros-backed media organization ProPublica has been attacking Trump for enforcing immigration laws and appointing the first person with experience in immigration policy to head the USCIS.

ProPublica is not happy with an order sent out by Trump, instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to do their jobs. This comes shortly after Matthew Albanese, the head of Enforcement and Removal Operations division, sent a memo to his 5,700 employees instructing them to deport illegal immigrants.

“Effective immediately, ERO officers will take enforcement action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties,” Albanese’s memo reads.

Soros has been betting against thriving economies for years, making a $55 billion bet in the hopes the American economy would fail. Last year, Soros donated $10 million to Clinton’s presidential campaign. His plans backfired when Trump was elected, and it’s clear his schemes will no longer be tolerated in this country.