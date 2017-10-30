Trump Eviscerates Michael Moore With “Not At All Presidential” Comment

President Trump couldn’t help himself a couple days ago when notable Trump critic Micheal Moore released a show on Broadway that was a complete flop, Trump let him have it.

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

For some background information about the two, Moore doesn’t just disagree with Trump, Moore hates Trump. Maybe it’s because even in Moore’s field of entertainment production, Trump is better and more successful, and in politics, which Moore frequently tries his hand at, to no avail, Trump is also better and more successful.

Moore is even trying to release a movie about how America is ‘doomed’ because Trump is president, clearly slated to be his next failure in a long line, the movie is called “Fahrenheit 9/11“. Interestingly enough, the studio that was set to release the film? Weinstein’s own.

In fact Weinstein and Moore have been close friends and colleges in the movie industry for quite a few years now, which explains why Moore is fading from relevance just as Weinstein is, albeit for different reasons.

A lot of these “Hollywood moguls” use political messages to try to grab large audiences when they know they can’t attract a crowd with an original idea, this is why everything Moore releases seems to be about how the current political state in our country is: “we’re doomed”.

The fact is however, men like Moore and Weinstein, don’t have a clue what is going on politically, they just donate large sums of money to democratic candidates to appease the liberal culture of Hollywood.

Good for Trump for not being “presidential” and being honest, it’s refreshing too see our political leaders humanized. They, just like us, have people they like, and don’t like, and people who like and don’t like them, Trump is just a man, one who is getting called out repeatedly by another, let him defend himself.