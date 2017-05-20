Trump Drops Bombshell About New FBI Director… This Is It

Recently, President Donald Trump said he is “very close” to choosing a new FBI director. Speaking to reports at an off-the-record lunch, Trump called former Sen. Joe Lieberman his top pick. Multiple officials have confirmed Lieberman is the current “frontrunner” for the job and some speculated there would be an announcement by the end of the week.

Trump has promised that the process to replace former FBI director would go “very quickly” and the White House was determined to make a decision before he left for his trip yesterday. That did not happen.

On Wednesday, Trump met with Lieberman, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, and former top FBI official Richard McFeely.

Last week, Comey’s abrupt firing came as a shock to Americans. There have been competing explanations as to what officially spurred the dismissal—though conservatives and some Democrats agree that he deserved to be fired.

On “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham said it was important to the FBI pick to come from “within” the FBI ranks or from someone who has “no political background.”

